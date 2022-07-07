Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) shares rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 85,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,696,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $731.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Canoo by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,721,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,622,000 after buying an additional 28,472 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canoo by 29.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,650,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 832,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canoo by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 75,583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canoo by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

