Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) shares rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 85,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,696,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $731.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.59.
Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.
