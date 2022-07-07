Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Trading Up 8.1%

Canopy Rivers Inc (CVE:RIV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.61 and last traded at C$2.53. Approximately 984,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 485,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.
The company has a market capitalization of C$474.50 million and a PE ratio of 72.29. The company has a quick ratio of 34.04, a current ratio of 34.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.53.
About Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV)
See Also
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Rivers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Rivers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.