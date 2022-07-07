Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 21,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 389,486 shares.The stock last traded at $23.23 and had previously closed at $23.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $786.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,190.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 17,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $603,892.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,046,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,547 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,246,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,403,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 917,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after buying an additional 172,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

