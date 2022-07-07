Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.17

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 10864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John V. Balen purchased 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,299.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 17,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $603,892.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,046,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,547. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,246,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 917,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 172,072 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

