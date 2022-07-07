Castweet (CTT) Achieves Market Cap of $46,579.01

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Castweet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Castweet has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Castweet has a market cap of $46,579.01 and approximately $639.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00275523 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00030576 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000312 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $176,223.20 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

