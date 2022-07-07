Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.06

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.06 and last traded at C$8.10, with a volume of 250130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.76.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CG. CIBC cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.89. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$373.97 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 11.42%.

About Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

