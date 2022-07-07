Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target Lowered to GBX 310 at Berenberg Bank

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 ($4.12) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.40% from the stock’s current price.

CAML has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.57) to GBX 310 ($3.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of CAML stock traded up GBX 5.21 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 213.21 ($2.58). 226,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,914. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 187.47 ($2.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 284.50 ($3.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 243.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 238.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. The company has a market cap of £375.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.07.

In related news, insider Mike Prentis bought 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £13,915 ($16,850.33). Also, insider Mike Armitage purchased 16,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £40,066.88 ($48,518.87).

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

