Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Insider John Renger Sells 25,000 Shares

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $81,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Renger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, John Renger sold 45,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $1,559,250.00.

CERE traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 577,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,478. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

