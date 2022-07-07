Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,203 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

