Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.