Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3,348.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,059 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after acquiring an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after purchasing an additional 262,052 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,253,000 after acquiring an additional 137,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,254,000 after purchasing an additional 216,147 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $199.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

