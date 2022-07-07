Cerity Partners LLC Buys 247 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Barclays upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

NYSE:STZ opened at $239.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.34%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

