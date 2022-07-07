Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $11,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,246,000 after purchasing an additional 93,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after purchasing an additional 165,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,940,000 after purchasing an additional 118,361 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $92.30 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.