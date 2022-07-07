Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 11,810.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 190,149 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

