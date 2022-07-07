Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in Intuit by 9.2% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuit by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 238,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,555,000 after buying an additional 43,001 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,033,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,784,000 after purchasing an additional 67,783 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU opened at $404.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $391.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.17.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

