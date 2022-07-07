Cerity Partners LLC Sells 290 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.60.

EL stock opened at $257.24 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

