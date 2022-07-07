CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.13

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.13 and traded as low as $20.61. CF Bankshares shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 26,076 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.68.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CF Bankshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,230 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in CF Bankshares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 33,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the first quarter worth $1,631,000. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.

