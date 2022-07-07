CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Position Raised by Tobam

Tobam grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 3,915.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $189,152,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $154,078,000. Standard Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $122,096,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1,669.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after purchasing an additional 865,004 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 2,056.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 535,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,223,000 after acquiring an additional 510,982 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CF shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Consumer Edge lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

CF Industries stock opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.54. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

CF Industries Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.