CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.29

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.29 and traded as low as C$0.91. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 32,433 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$301.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.89.

CGX Energy (CVE:OYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CGX Energy Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

