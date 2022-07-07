Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Shares Gap Down to $4.79

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $4.56. Charge Enterprises shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 11,211 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Charge Enterprises ( NASDAQ:CRGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Craig Harper-Denson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $55,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

