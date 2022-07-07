Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stake Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 238.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489,799 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.83% of Cheniere Energy worth $293,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $182,120,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 368.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,053,000 after purchasing an additional 876,684 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 916,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,926,000 after acquiring an additional 523,873 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,217,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 963,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,691,000 after acquiring an additional 264,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.08.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

