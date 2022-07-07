China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.
Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72.
China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.22 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that China Life Insurance will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 18.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 22.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 16.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.
About China Life Insurance (Get Rating)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
