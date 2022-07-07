China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.22 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that China Life Insurance will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 18.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 22.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 16.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

