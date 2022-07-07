Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 3,542 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $158,858.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,031,514.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CIEN traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.64. 18,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,826. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ciena by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

