Cigna (NYSE:CI) Hits New 12-Month High at $277.18

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $277.18 and last traded at $275.08, with a volume of 10227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $271.09.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.23. The company has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,705 shares of company stock worth $32,597,278 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

