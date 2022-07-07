Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $380.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus dropped their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.44.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

