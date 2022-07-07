Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,008 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.6% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 7,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 558,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 398,495 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 6,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $176.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

