Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Lifted by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 111.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its position in Citigroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.96. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

