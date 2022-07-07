Citigroup Lowers Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $60.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s previous close.

TKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

TKR stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.11. 1,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,617. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. Timken has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $80.77.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Timken will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

