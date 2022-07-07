Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Short Interest Down 17.1% in June

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,300 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 654,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 410,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,374. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 24.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.88.

NYSE CLH opened at $86.43 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average of $97.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.