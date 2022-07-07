Clean Yield Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 112.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 50,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6,476.2% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.9% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 148,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.12.

EMR opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.