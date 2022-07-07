Clean Yield Group Sells 100 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clean Yield Group decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,423,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $288.80 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

