Clean Yield Group Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Clean Yield Group lessened its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average of $73.37. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $78.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

