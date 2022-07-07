Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.83

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.83 and traded as high as $2.74. Clovis Oncology shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 26,832,322 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLVS shares. HC Wainwright lowered Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $310.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

Clovis Oncology ( NASDAQ:CLVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 36.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

