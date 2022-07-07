Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 12,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 180,874 shares.The stock last traded at $55.97 and had previously closed at $55.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on KOF. Barclays raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.3528 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 73.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

