Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 36,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 747,375 shares.The stock last traded at $12.77 and had previously closed at $12.11.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Codexis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Get Codexis alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $841.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 1.90.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 372.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Codexis by 517.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $271,000.

Codexis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.