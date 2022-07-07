Coin98 Achieves Market Cap of $97.14 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00002381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $97.14 million and $31.61 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Coin98

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

