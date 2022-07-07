CoinFi (COFI) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

CoinFi (COFI) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinFi has a total market cap of $190,398.85 and approximately $145.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,631.10 or 1.00021353 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002588 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

CoinFi is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

