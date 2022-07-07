Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Down 1.8%

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $79.25 and last traded at $79.57. 52,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,181,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.02.

Several analysts recently commented on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $38,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.