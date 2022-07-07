Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $79.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.10. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

