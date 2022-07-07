Colicity (NASDAQ:COLI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 5,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 48,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

Get Colicity alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLI. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colicity during the first quarter worth about $11,585,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in Colicity during the fourth quarter worth about $6,818,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Colicity by 106.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,134,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 583,897 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Colicity during the first quarter worth about $3,986,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Colicity by 200.2% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 588,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 392,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.