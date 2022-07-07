Collective Family Office LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

