Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.83 and last traded at $18.86. Approximately 3,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 321,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.
COLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $633.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $187,000.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLL)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
