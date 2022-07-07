Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.83 and last traded at $18.86. Approximately 3,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 321,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

COLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $633.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.67 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $187,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.