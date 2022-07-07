Columbus Macro LLC Acquires Shares of 29,547 iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILF. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,141.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of ILF traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.39. 6,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,061. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

