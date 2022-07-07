Columbus Macro LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,149. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.41.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

