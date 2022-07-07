Columbus Macro LLC Buys Shares of 14,513 iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,556.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,175. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $60.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.26.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.