Columbus Macro LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,227,000 after acquiring an additional 37,763 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 296,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after purchasing an additional 137,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

Shares of SNA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.66. 219,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.66. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $235.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

