Columbus Macro LLC Invests $1.64 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,288 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.09. 88,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,547,900. The firm has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

