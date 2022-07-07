Columbus Macro LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.37. 79,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,244,316. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.