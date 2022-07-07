Columbus Macro LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 41,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.44. 16,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,172. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

