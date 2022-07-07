Community Trust & Investment Co. Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $170.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.78 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

